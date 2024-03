The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has warned that people are literally running for safety when crossing Logue’s Bridge in Ballybofey.

Barriers were erected on the bridge a number of years ago which has led to further safety concerns being raised.

The condition of Logue’s Bridge is having a knock on effect with large agriculture vehicles and buses having to divert through the town centre.

Councillor Martin Harley says the bridge must remain on the agenda until a solution is found: