Tomas Sean Devine confirmed as the 100% Redress Party’s first local election candidate

The 100% Redress Party has announced its first candidate, who will be representing the Party at the local elections in June 2024.

Tomas Sean Devine, who is also Chair of the Party, will be contesting the election in his native Letterkenny, with other candidates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tomas, who is self-employed and a father of five, says it’s an honour to be selected as a candidate for the 100% Redress Party. For too long, he suggested, the majority of our local councillors have been silent on the issues that matter most to the people in our communities.