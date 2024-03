Ballyshannon Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred in the area of Strand View, Rossnowlagh on Thursday night last, just before 11.15pm.

Twenty concrete posts were smashed in the incident.

Gardai is urging anyone with information, or who may have been in the area around that time and has a dash cam to make the footage available to them.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon can be contacted on 071-9858530.