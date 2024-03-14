Higgins well aware of possible Bohs bounce back

Derry City will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new season at Dalymount Park on Friday night as they face a Bohemian’s side that have this week parted ways with manager, Declan Devine.

The hosts started their campaign brightly enough with a draw against Sligo and a win over St Pats, before suffering back-to-back defeats to Drogheda and Shelbourne.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins is well aware of a possible bounce back from the Dublin side on Friday:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/R-HIG-CLIP-1.mp3

The North Dublin venue has been a reasonably happy hunting ground over the past number of years and the Candystripes are unbeaten on their last six visits there.