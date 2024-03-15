Conradh na Gaeilge hit out as Post Office refuses to send parcel to Letterkenny

Conradh na Gaeilge has hit out at the UK Post Office.

It comes as a musician attempted to post a parcel from Belfast to Letterkenny.

Gráinne Holland told RTE News that she was told the parcel could not be accepted because the address was in Irish.

The language group has called on the Post Office to clarify their current policy and to clarify that policy with their staff, who they say clearly don’t understand that they have a responsibility and obligation to deal with the Irish language in a fair manner.