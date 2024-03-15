Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCC working to resolve regular overflow of raw sewage at College Park in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is looking at its options for taking over College Park off the Glencar Road in Letterkenny, but issues with the sewage pumping satation there means there is regular overflow of raw sewage, and that’s delaying the process.

In order for the council to take over the estate, Uisce Eireann will have to take responsibility for the station, and that hasn’t yet happened.

In the meantime, the council will regularly check the Sewage Pumping Station tanks, with residents seeking a commitment that they will be desludged every 90 days to prevent this ongoing and regular problem.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle raised the issue at Municipal District meeting this week – He says an agreement must be reached between the council and Uisce Eireann, but in the meantime, the tanks must be checked regularly and the necessary work done……….

 

**************************

Cllr McMonagle’s question

That this MD take steps to prevent the regular overflow’s of raw sewage at College Park which contaminates the surrounding area and agree to carry out a desludging exercise at the Sewage Pumping Station every 90 days to prevent this ongoing and regular problem occurring at the Plant.

Response:

Significant works were carried out to this pump station by Water Services a number of years ago, the Council have since assisted in its ongoing maintenance.

While College Park may not have been formally taken in charge as part of an estate take over, the pump station is associated with a national school and 4 different estates, 3 of which have been taken in charge since the works were carried out.

Notwithstanding this, the Donegal County Council Taking in Charge Section have had ongoing discussions with Uisce Éireann regarding them formally taking charge of this pump station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

college park
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC working to resolve regular overflow of raw sewage at College Park in Letterkenny

15 March 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obits – Thursday, March 14th

14 March 2024
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Port Road traffic signals out of operation

14 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

college park
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC working to resolve regular overflow of raw sewage at College Park in Letterkenny

15 March 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obits – Thursday, March 14th

14 March 2024
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Port Road traffic signals out of operation

14 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 March 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

MAG respond to Markey statement

14 March 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH experiencing significant pressure on bed availability

14 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube