Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Pedestrian in his 30s confirmed dead following collision at Magherenan, Letterkenny

A pedestrian has died in a collision involving a lorry at Magherenan,  Letterkenny shortly before 6:00am this morning.

Gardaí are currently at scene on the R-245 between the Thorn Road and the Golf Course Road Junction.

The pedestrian, a male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Letterkenny where a post mortem will take place.

The driver was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or those with footage, including dash cam footage of collision to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hospital beds
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital among most overcrowded in Ireland today

15 March 2024
bank-of-ireland
News, Top Stories

BOI warn of fraudulent articles appearing online

15 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian in his 30s confirmed dead following collision at Magherenan, Letterkenny

15 March 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

US needs to act as peacemaker in the Middle East similar to the Troubles – Michelle O’Neill

15 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

hospital beds
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital among most overcrowded in Ireland today

15 March 2024
bank-of-ireland
News, Top Stories

BOI warn of fraudulent articles appearing online

15 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian in his 30s confirmed dead following collision at Magherenan, Letterkenny

15 March 2024
MichelleONeill 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

US needs to act as peacemaker in the Middle East similar to the Troubles – Michelle O’Neill

15 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seize cannabis in warranted searches in Ltterkenny

15 March 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attend scene of serious crash in Letterkenny

15 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube