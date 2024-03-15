Pedestrian in his 30s confirmed dead following collision at Magherenan, Letterkenny

A pedestrian has died in a collision involving a lorry at Magherenan, Letterkenny shortly before 6:00am this morning.

Gardaí are currently at scene on the R-245 between the Thorn Road and the Golf Course Road Junction.

The pedestrian, a male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Letterkenny where a post mortem will take place.

The driver was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or those with footage, including dash cam footage of collision to come forward.