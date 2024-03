Landlords are facing difficulties in getting their septic tanks renewed due to a policy technicality.

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Cllr. Micheal McClafferty raised the issue in a meeting that when a septic tank fails an inspection, it should then qualify for an upgrade.

However that is only if the tank is located on the permanent residence of the owner.

Cllr. Clafferty says this excludes rented properties and is causing issues: