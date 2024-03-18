Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Garda suspended as investigations continue into fatal hit and run in Co Louth

A Garda has been suspended from duty, as investigations continue into the death of a well known GAA coach, in a suspected hit-and-run in County Louth.

42 year-old Niall McEneaney was pronounced dead after being hit by a car in the early hours of yesterday morning on the Rathmullen Road in Drogheda.

The incident does not involve either an official Garda vehicle – or an on-duty Garda member – but the matter has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.

Both the Gardaí and GSOC are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

