The Taoiseach has used St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House to address a need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald is also in Washington – where she accused the US of getting its response to Israel’s war against Hamas, ‘dangerously, badly wrong.’

There’ve been pro-Palestine protests in Dublin and Belfast, coinciding with their trip.

Leo Varadkar told a reception at the White House ‘the bombs must stop’: