Three in four parents are unable to get their children into oversubscribed secondary schools.

An unpublished Department of Education report shows that nearly 50 per cent of all secondary schools across the State are oversubscribed, with the highest concentration in the Dublin and commuter belt areas.

Aodhan Ó Ríordáin, Labour’s Education spokesperson and TD for Dublin Bay North, says we need a state provision of education to combat these issues.