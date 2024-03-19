Disgust as super trawlers continue to fish off Donegal coast

It’s claimed a super trawler factory is hoovering up fish off the coast of Donegal.

Sinn Fein’s Fisheries and Marine spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has highlighted how Dutch corporation, PVP being permitted to fish in Donegal waters is in stark contrast to 14 year Muireann Kavanagh from Arranmore Island who recently wrote to Minister Charlie McConalogue describing how for generations her family have been in the fishing industry but now they are suffering as a result of fishing quotas.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the situation is beggars belief: