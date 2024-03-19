Garda investigation ongoing after pub window is cracked in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Main Street, Buncrana on Friday morning last, March 15th.

A group of males were walking down the street when one of them struck the window of a pub as he passed it, causing the large window pane to crack. It is believed that the group left the

area in a grey van shortly after.

Gardai are appealing for information, and are urging anyone who was in that general area around that time with a dash cam to make the footage available to them.

Buncrana Garda Station can be contacted on 074- 9320540. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.