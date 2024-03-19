Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai seek information and footage following three car collision at IIllistrin

 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a three vehicle collision on Wednesday night last between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan.

The crash happened at approximately 10pm.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson has been appealing for information……………

