Gardaí are investigating the theft of a Blue Nissan Qashqai, registration number ‘07 CE 6346’ from St. Eunan’s Court, Letterkenny on the morning of Tuesday the 12 th of March.

If anybody has any information in relation to the current location of this car or any relevant information, they’re asked to contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 of the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.