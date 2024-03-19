Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Hospital overcrowding remains completely out of control’ – INMO

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says “hospital overcrowding remains completely out of control.”

651 people, including 14 children, are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this afternoon.

University Hospital Limerick is once again the worst affected by overcrowding, with 119 patients awaiting beds

There were 38 people awaiting beds in Letterkenny, nine of them in the Emergency Department.

The INMO says it wants the HSE to come up with a hospital-by-hospital plan to ensure the system is not “completely overwhelmed” by the Easter Bank Holiday.

