Ireland increases UN WFP contribution by 40%

A 40% increase in Ireland’s contribution to the UN World Food Programme has been announced.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue committed €105 million in funding to the programme over the next three years during his St Patrick’s Day expedition to the East African region.

He met also with Mountcharles woman, Mary-Ellen McGroarty who is Country Director for the UN WFP in South Sudan

Minister McConalogue says the increase in funding reflects the generosity of Ireland as a nation: