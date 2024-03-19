Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Sinn Fein TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn comments on supertrawlers operating off the Donegal coast while local fishers are restricted and we hear from St Eunan’s College and their plans to mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week:

We hear how a Donegal School that made the switch from teaching in Irish to English in the 1970s has now returned to teaching in Irish and a listener believes more parking should be available for people attending the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Letterkenny:

We cross to Sudan to chat to Donegal native Mary Ellen McGroarty who is a representative & Country Director at World Food Programme, a listener shares her experience of kindness in Donegal and we get details of Letterkenny Chambers manifesto ahead of the EU and Local Elections:

Top Stories

431510222_929076995323527_6804115297415640226_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disgust as super trawlers continue to fish off Donegal coast

19 March 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched into petrol bomb attack in Derry

19 March 2024
Sundan trip - 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland increases UN WFP contribution by 40%

19 March 2024
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda investigation ongoing after pub window is cracked in Buncrana

19 March 2024
