Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon

Sinn Fein TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn comments on supertrawlers operating off the Donegal coast while local fishers are restricted and we hear from St Eunan’s College and their plans to mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week:

We hear how a Donegal School that made the switch from teaching in Irish to English in the 1970s has now returned to teaching in Irish and a listener believes more parking should be available for people attending the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Letterkenny:

We cross to Sudan to chat to Donegal native Mary Ellen McGroarty who is a representative & Country Director at World Food Programme, a listener shares her experience of kindness in Donegal and we get details of Letterkenny Chambers manifesto ahead of the EU and Local Elections: