Traffic restrictions are in place on the R256 Muckish Road for the next three days as a result of filming for the TG4 drama series Saor Sinn Ó Olc.

The restrictions are in the vicinity of the ‘Bridge of Tears’, in the townland of Ballyboe Mountain.

A stop go system is in place today (Tues) until 7pm this evening, while a full road closure will be implemented tomorrow and Thursday from 7am to 7pm.

