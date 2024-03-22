Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harris commits to fulfilling programme for government if elected FG Leader and Taoioseach

Further Education Minister Simon Harris says he is fully committed to the current Programme for Government, and will remain so if he’s appointed Taoiseach.

The Minister for Higher Education says he’s not currently planning to call an early General Election as he looks set to become the next leader of Fine Gael.

He’s the only candidate who has so far come forward in the party leadership race, and has been endorsed by the majority of the parliamentary party.

Minister Harris says he plans to fulfil the current programme……………..

Simon Martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris commits to fulfilling programme for government if elected FG Leader and Taoioseach

22 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2024
quad farm
News, Top Stories

Over €59,000 awarded to Donegal agricultural shows

22 March 2024
milford garda station
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested as part of the garda investigation into the Creeslough tragedy

22 March 2024
