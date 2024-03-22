Harris commits to fulfilling programme for government if elected FG Leader and Taoioseach

Further Education Minister Simon Harris says he is fully committed to the current Programme for Government, and will remain so if he’s appointed Taoiseach.

The Minister for Higher Education says he’s not currently planning to call an early General Election as he looks set to become the next leader of Fine Gael.

He’s the only candidate who has so far come forward in the party leadership race, and has been endorsed by the majority of the parliamentary party.

Minister Harris says he plans to fulfil the current programme……………..