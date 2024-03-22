Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE urges people in eligible people in Donegal to avail of MMR catch up programme

The HSE has launched its MMR vaccine catch up campaign, with walk in and appointment led clinics available in Donegal.

Clinics are taking place in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh and Dungloe, with vaccinations also available through GP surgeries.

Dr Anthony Breslin is the HSE’s Public Health Medicine specialist in Donegal.

He says anyone in their early twenties or younger who isn’t vaccinated should do so as quickly as possibly, as should any unvaccinated health workers.

He says in light of the current measles outbreak across Europe, Donegal’s vaccination rate of under 85% puts the county at risk……….

Top Stories

100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party endorse ‘The People’s Document’

22 March 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes four nursing home reports, three focussing on restrictive practices

22 March 2024
noac cover
News, Top Stories

National Oversight and Audit Commission concerned at some elements of internal auditing at Donegal County Council

22 March 2024
Bus Shelter
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle wants meeting with NTA to discuss bus shelter provision

22 March 2024
