HSE urges people in eligible people in Donegal to avail of MMR catch up programme

The HSE has launched its MMR vaccine catch up campaign, with walk in and appointment led clinics available in Donegal.

Clinics are taking place in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh and Dungloe, with vaccinations also available through GP surgeries.

Dr Anthony Breslin is the HSE’s Public Health Medicine specialist in Donegal.

He says anyone in their early twenties or younger who isn’t vaccinated should do so as quickly as possibly, as should any unvaccinated health workers.

He says in light of the current measles outbreak across Europe, Donegal’s vaccination rate of under 85% puts the county at risk……….