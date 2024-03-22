Two men arrested as part of the garda investigation into the Creeslough tragedy

Two men in their 50s have been arrested as part of the ongoing garda investigation into the fatal explosion in Creeslough which killed 10 people in October 2022. The men were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, and are currently being detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.
Gardai say the investigation into the fatal explosion continues to be co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, where an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.
The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí in the Donegal Division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies, including the the Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.
Garda press release in full –
|Issue Date: 22/03/2024
|Update – Explosion, Creeslough County Donegal, Friday, 7th October, 2022
|The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal continues, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).
The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí in Donegal Division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).
This morning, Friday, 22nd March 2024, investigating Gardaí have arrested 2 males (aged in their 50’s) for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.
Both men are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.