Donegal defeat Meath and set their sights on Croke Park

All roads lead to Croke Park next Sunday as Donegal have defeated Meath on a score-line of 1-18 to 1-10 at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey this evening.

The Royals hit the net almost directly from the throw-in in the first half to stun the Ulstermen but, after a sloppy opening 20 minutes, Donegal managed to find a groove and eventually proved too strong for a spirited Meath challenge.

A well-taken second half goal from Jamie Brennan sent Donegal on their way to a comfortable 8 point victory.

There will be some concern in the camp as captain and talisman Patrick McBrearty limped off in the first half, while his clubman Ryan McHugh was also withdrawn in the 2nd half due to injury.

The two Kilcar men are now in a fitness race ahead of next Sunday’s Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final against Armagh in Croke Park.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh gave us their reaction at full time in MacCumhaill Park.