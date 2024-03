Donegal were defeated by Down in the semi-final of the Ulster GAA Football Minor League.

1-8 to 2-6 was the final score resulting in the narrowest of defeats for Donegal.

Down will now face Derry in the final of the Ulster GAA Football Minor League, after they had success over Cavan with a score of 1-9 to 5 points.

Ryan Ferry reported live from Fr. Tierney Park at full time…