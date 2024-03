There was keen interest at Lifford Greyhound Stadium on Friday evening as two finals took place.

Halo John (3/1), for Tyrone owners and trainers Mia and Caroline Friel, won the Trackside Restaurant S6 & Lower 325 Final in 17.81, ahead or Snooty Liam and Starvin Marvin.

In the Trackside Restaurant A5/A6 525 Final, Moyola Croia (4/1), for Derry’s Gerard Bradley, clocked 29.24 to get the better of Cals Range and Shielas Wonder.