A 21 year old man has been charged to court following a report of a serious assault in the Donald’s Way area of Limavady on Monday the 4th of March.

He has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an article with a point or blade in a public place, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.