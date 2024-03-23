Mary Lou MacDonald visits Donegal today and calls for general election amid FG ‘chaos’

The Sinn Fein leader is visiting Donegal today.

She plans to meet with candidates who are running for the local elections in June.

According to Deputy Mary Lou MacDonald Sinn Fein have put forward 18 candidates.

While speaking to Highland Radio News, Deputy MacDonald was asked about last nights revelation that Junior Education Minister Josepha Madigan has resigned and will not contest the next general election.

It the most recent in what seems to be a string of events within the Fine Gael party.

Deputy MacDonald says its time for a General Election: