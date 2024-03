Ulster were defeated by Munster in the FAI Amateur Interprovincials at Ballisodare in Co. Sligo.

The match finished on a score of 5-1 on Friday night.

Also on Friday, Leinster were successful over Connacht with a score of 3-1.

Stephen McConnell’s side take on the favorites, Leinster, on Saturday at Ray MacSharry Park in Co. Sligo.

Ulster currently sit at the bottom of the table.