Reaction: Barry Ward looking forward to championship as Donegal’s Minor League campaign comes to an end

The Donegal minors were beaten by a single point against Down today in the Ulster Minor League Play-Off Semi-Final at Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon.

Donegal led by 9 points at one stage but a pivotal goal for Down before half-time gave them momentum going into the second half.

The Down youngsters rallied and won the game by the narrowest of margins on a score-line of 2-6 to 1-8.

Manager Barry Ward was disappointed with the defeat but says that focus will now turn to the championship which will start in a few weeks time.

After the game, he spoke to Ryan Ferry…