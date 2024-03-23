Reaction: Micky McCann proud of his young hurlers despite defeat to Tyrone

Donegal hurling team manager Mickey McCann praised the spirit of his young side in today’s Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B Semi Final against Tyrone.

The game ended in a one-point defeat for Donegal as they went down 5-9 to 3-14 in an entertaining game at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

McCann had a depleted squad to pick from as many of his Setanta players were unavailable for selection, but he says the game was there for the taking and that Donegal were probably the better side overall.

He spoke to Daire Bonner just after full time in Letterkenny to give us his thoughts…