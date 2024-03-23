Reaction: Stephen McGarry reacts to Tyrone hurlers’ “helter skelter” encounter with Donegal today

Tyrone hurling manager Stephen McGarry has praised his side’s grit and says it “wasn’t a day for fancy hurling”.

His side defeated Donegal by 1 point at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon, coming out on the right side of a 5-9 to 3-14 score-line.

The Tyrone boss was full of praise for Donegal’s young side as he called them a “brilliant outfit”, but was over the moon with his own team’s determination to win the game.

They will now face Derry in the Division 2B league final.

Francis Mooney caught up with McGarry at full time…