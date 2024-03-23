Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Reaction: Stephen McGarry reacts to Tyrone hurlers’ “helter skelter” encounter with Donegal today

Tyrone hurling manager Stephen McGarry has praised his side’s grit and says it “wasn’t a day for fancy hurling”.

His side defeated Donegal by 1 point at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon, coming out on the right side of a 5-9 to 3-14 score-line.

The Tyrone boss was full of praise for Donegal’s young side as he called them a “brilliant outfit”, but was over the moon with his own team’s determination to win the game.

They will now face Derry in the Division 2B league final.

Francis Mooney caught up with McGarry at full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court over serious assault in Limavady

23 March 2024
marylou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou MacDonald visits Donegal today and calls for general election amid FG ‘chaos’

23 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men released without charge in relation to Creeslough tragedy

23 March 2024
strule-banner
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh and Omagh Council welcomes funding confirmation for Strule Campus

23 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

court
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court over serious assault in Limavady

23 March 2024
marylou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou MacDonald visits Donegal today and calls for general election amid FG ‘chaos’

23 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men released without charge in relation to Creeslough tragedy

23 March 2024
strule-banner
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh and Omagh Council welcomes funding confirmation for Strule Campus

23 March 2024
Magee 2
News, Top Stories

Magee campus task force welcomed by Foyle MP

23 March 2024
revenue
News, Top Stories

Seized contraband destined for Donegal

22 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube