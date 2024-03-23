Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Successful day for Finn Valley AC at the European Masters Indoor Championships and the SIAB International

Credit: Finn Valley AC on Facebook
Finn Valley AC’s Catriona Devine has won silver in the W50 1500 metre race at the European Masters Indoor Championships in Poland in a time of 5:04.71. 
She was beaten in the last few metres by Sonia De La Calle Gomez from Spain, who won the gold medal with a time of 5:04.41.
Credit: Finn Valley AC on Facebook
Also at the European Masters Indoor Championships, Kay Byrne from Finn Valley AC finished in seventh place after completing the W60 1500m final in a time of 5:44.60.
Credit: Finn Valley AC on Facebook
Finn Valley AC and St Columba’s College student Odhrán McBrearty finished ninth overall in the intermediate boys race at the Schools International Athletics Board International in Dublin.
McBrearty was the second Irish man home with the Irish team taking team silver medals at the Sport Ireland Campus.
