Successful day for Finn Valley AC at the European Masters Indoor Championships and the SIAB International

Finn Valley AC’s Catriona Devine has won silver in the W50 1500 metre race at the European Masters Indoor Championships in Poland in a time of 5:04.71.

She was beaten in the last few metres by Sonia De La Calle Gomez from Spain, who won the gold medal with a time of 5:04.41.

Also at the European Masters Indoor Championships, Kay Byrne from Finn Valley AC finished in seventh place after completing the W60 1500m final in a time of 5:44.60.