Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

5 dead in two separate road incidents in Co. Armagh

 

Four people have died in a single-car collision in County Armagh.

The PSNI say the crash happened shortly after 2am this morning on the Ballynahonemore Road.

The driver and three passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently remain at the scene, and the road will remain closed for most of the day.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s has died on the Forkhill Road in Newry.

PSNI have confirmed that the man, a pedestrian, was hit by a Nissan car at around 10.40 last night.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and officers from the PSNI are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to please come forward.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simon and orla
News, Top Stories

Harris to be confirmed as FG leader shortly

24 March 2024
markey
News, Top Stories

Colm Markey withdraws from FG European selection convention

24 March 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

5 dead in two separate road incidents in Co. Armagh

24 March 2024
arts_council
News, Top Stories

Creative Schools 2024 welcomes applications for €4,000 grant

24 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

simon and orla
News, Top Stories

Harris to be confirmed as FG leader shortly

24 March 2024
markey
News, Top Stories

Colm Markey withdraws from FG European selection convention

24 March 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

5 dead in two separate road incidents in Co. Armagh

24 March 2024
arts_council
News, Top Stories

Creative Schools 2024 welcomes applications for €4,000 grant

24 March 2024
charles ward
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party announce latest candidate

24 March 2024
assaranca-waterfall-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties Councillor calls for more amenities in Donegal tourism spots

24 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube