5 dead in two separate road incidents in Co. Armagh

Four people have died in a single-car collision in County Armagh.

The PSNI say the crash happened shortly after 2am this morning on the Ballynahonemore Road.

The driver and three passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently remain at the scene, and the road will remain closed for most of the day.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s has died on the Forkhill Road in Newry.

PSNI have confirmed that the man, a pedestrian, was hit by a Nissan car at around 10.40 last night.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and officers from the PSNI are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to please come forward.