Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to death of man after car entered water at Buncrana pier

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses after the death of a man in his 80s whose car was recovered from the water at Buncrana pier yesterday morning.

A multi-agency operation ensued after Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at around 7:30am.

The man was discovered deceased inside the vehicle. His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am yesterday morning is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

