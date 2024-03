Derry proved too strong for Roscommon in Celtic Park this afternoon, as it finished 2-19 to 1-9 in favour of the Oakleaf men in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 encounter.

Loughlin Murray was the star of the show as he hit 1-4.

This result sets up a showdown with Dublin in Croke Park next Sunday, as they ran out convincing winners against Tyrone.

Michael McMullan gave his thoughts after the game to Highland Radio Sunday Sport…