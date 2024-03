Dublin sealed their place in the National Football League Division 1 decider after they beat Tyrone 5-18 to 12 points in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Lorcan O’Dell, Niall Scully, Cian Murphy and two from Colm Basquel helped sealed the big win for Dessie Farrell’s men.

Derry will be Dublin’s opponents in the Division 1 decider with throw in for the game at 4 o’clock next Sunday, March 31st.

Dessie Farrell spoke with the media after the game…