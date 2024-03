It was an encouraging day for many Donegal athletes in Meath today as the National 10K took place in Dunboyne.

On Highland Radio Sunday Sport, Patsy McGonigle talked us through the events in Meath and gives us a run-down on other local athletics news from during the week. He also looked ahead to next weekend’s 7 and 10 mile races in Ballyliffin, at which 1,200 people will compete in…