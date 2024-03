Dublin have beaten Tyrone 5-18 to 0-12 this afternoon in Croke Park.

Dessie Farrell’s side put in a dominant display to dispatch of a mis-firing Tyrone team.

Dublin will now face Derry in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final next Sunday, also in Croke Park.

After the game, Francis Mooney reported live for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…