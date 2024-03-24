Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Maria Walsh and Nina Carberry to contest European Election for FG

Sitting MEP Maria Walsh and former champion jockey Nina Carberry have been selected by Fine Gael to contest the forthcoming European Election in the Midlands North West constituency.

The selection convention took place this afternoon at the Sheraton Athlone Hotel.

Maria Walsh told the convention she is proud to stand as a progressive candidate, with a proven track record over the past five years. She says she wants to continue her work in progressing healthcare, rural development, the economy and equality.

Maria Walsh

Nina Carberry said having spent two decades travelling the country, she understand the challenges faced by communities spanning rural,urban and commuter belt areas. She said she wants to support the work of farmers and small business owners and to open doors for more educational opportunities for our young people.

Nina Carberry

The convention was chaired by Minister Simon Coveney, the Director of Elections.

Earlier, outgoing MEP Colm Markey withdrew his name from the convention.

He had served as an MEP for three years, having been coopted into the European Parliament after Mairead McGuinness was appointed an EU Commissioner.

 

 

 

