Times confirmed for next Sunday’s National Football League Finals in Croke Park

Donegal will face Armagh at 1:45pm on Easter Sunday in Croke Park in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final.
Afterwards, Dublin will face Derry in the Division 1 decider.
That game has a 4pm throw-in time.
