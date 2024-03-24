Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Times confirmed for next Sunday’s National Football League Finals in Croke Park

Donegal will face Armagh at 1:45pm on Easter Sunday in Croke Park in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final.

Afterwards, Dublin will face Derry in the Division 1 decider.

That game has a 4pm throw-in time.

