Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Car found stripped of its parts in Donegal after being stolen in Strabane

A car stolen in Strabane has been found in Donegal stripped of its parts.

It’s after what police have described as a well-planned and organised theft.

The white Audi Q7 was stolen after a property in Bracken Gate was entered and the keys of the vehicle taken yesterday between 12:30am and 1am.

Working with Gardai, the Audi was later found on a remote forest road, near Lough Hill Bog, in the vicinity of Ballybofey.

The vehicle had been stripped of its engine, wheels, doors, bonnet and boot.

Police say this was a well-planned and organised theft.

They’re appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Bracken Gate or who saw the Audi Q7 or who may have dash cam footage of the Strabane/ Lifford area around 1am yesterday to get in touch.

Vehilce and homeowners are also reminded to do all they can to secure their homes and property.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drone
News, Top Stories

Helicopter has near miss with drone in Derry

25 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car found stripped of its parts in Donegal after being stolen in Strabane

25 March 2024
st joseph's large
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE confirms some physiotherapy services may return to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar

25 March 2024
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of fisheries in the EU top of agenda at meeting in Belgium

25 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

drone
News, Top Stories

Helicopter has near miss with drone in Derry

25 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car found stripped of its parts in Donegal after being stolen in Strabane

25 March 2024
st joseph's large
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE confirms some physiotherapy services may return to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar

25 March 2024
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of fisheries in the EU top of agenda at meeting in Belgium

25 March 2024
convoy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for town plan for Convoy

25 March 2024
sheep1
News, Top Stories

Dog owners reminded of responsibility as lambing season continues

25 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube