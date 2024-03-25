Car found stripped of its parts in Donegal after being stolen in Strabane

A car stolen in Strabane has been found in Donegal stripped of its parts.

It’s after what police have described as a well-planned and organised theft.

The white Audi Q7 was stolen after a property in Bracken Gate was entered and the keys of the vehicle taken yesterday between 12:30am and 1am.

Working with Gardai, the Audi was later found on a remote forest road, near Lough Hill Bog, in the vicinity of Ballybofey.

The vehicle had been stripped of its engine, wheels, doors, bonnet and boot.

Police say this was a well-planned and organised theft.

They’re appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Bracken Gate or who saw the Audi Q7 or who may have dash cam footage of the Strabane/ Lifford area around 1am yesterday to get in touch.

Vehilce and homeowners are also reminded to do all they can to secure their homes and property.