Derry PSNI treating criminal damage in the Fountain and Irish Street as sectarian hate crimes

Police in Derry are investigating criminal damage caused at a number of locations in the Waterside and Cityside areas on Friday night.

Graffiti was daubed on walls and murals at locations in the Irish Street and Fountain Estate areas. A number of murals have been damaged as well as a wall of a community centre and the wall of another building.

A local community group in the Fountain also says a flare was thrown at a car from the city walls.

Police say they are investigating the incidents as sectarian hate crimes.

Pictures from the Fountain Community Awareness and Culture Facebook Page