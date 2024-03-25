Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry PSNI treating criminal damage in the Fountain and Irish Street as sectarian hate crimes

Police in Derry are investigating criminal damage caused at a number of locations in the Waterside and Cityside areas on Friday night.

Graffiti was daubed on walls and murals at locations in the Irish Street and Fountain Estate areas. A number of murals have been damaged as well as a wall of a community centre and the wall of another building.

A local community group in the Fountain also says a flare was thrown at a car from the city walls.

Police say they are investigating the incidents as sectarian hate crimes.

***************************

Pictures from the Fountain Community Awareness and Culture Facebook Page

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fountain 2
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI treating criminal damage in the Fountain and Irish Street as sectarian hate crimes

25 March 2024
knonamona
Top Stories, News

Calls for public consultation revamp in light of active travel plan confusion

25 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2024
Untitled design (2)
News, Top Stories

241% jump in blackmail and extortion offences in Donegal

25 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Fountain 2
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI treating criminal damage in the Fountain and Irish Street as sectarian hate crimes

25 March 2024
knonamona
Top Stories, News

Calls for public consultation revamp in light of active travel plan confusion

25 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2024
Untitled design (2)
News, Top Stories

241% jump in blackmail and extortion offences in Donegal

25 March 2024
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to hear public representatives’ views on ‘The People’s Document’

25 March 2024
434185058_739735738339503_3406842933596393791_n
News, Top Stories

Two arrested and over €26,000 worth of drugs seized in Donegal

25 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube