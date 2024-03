Gardai in Donegal are reminding dog owners of their responsibility as lambing season continues.

They say this time of year brings issues with sheep kills with dogs attack livestock.

Dog owners are urged to keep their dog secured, under effectual control and ensure it is microchipped.

Members of the public are advised that if they witness a sheep on its back to alert the owner as it may be in difficulty. Heavily pregnant sheep are particularly at risk of getting stuck on its back.