Efforts continue to recover a sperm whale washed up on Glencolmcille beach

Efforts are continuing to recover a sperm whale washed up on a beach in Glencolmcille.
The large whale was discovered deceased on Saturday evening on ‘The Big Beach’.
The Irish Dolphin and Whale Group has been notified of the incident.
