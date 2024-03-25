Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
First response teams should be established to help fire service – Mac GiollaEasbuig

A West Donegal councillor is calling for the establishment of First Response teams to support the Fire Service in areas of the county which are susceptible to gorse fires.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says in the warmer weather there is more risk of wildfires such as those which were seen in Annagry a number of years ago.

He says resources should be made available to communities in areas which are at risk, supporting the Fire Service in the same way that first responders support the ambulance service………….

convoy
Calls for town plan for Convoy

25 March 2024
sheep1
Dog owners reminded of responsibility as lambing season continues

25 March 2024
Mary from Dungloe
Mary from Dungloe Festival Committee members announces retirement

25 March 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
Donegal cheapest county for housing in Ireland

25 March 2024
