First response teams should be established to help fire service – Mac GiollaEasbuig

A West Donegal councillor is calling for the establishment of First Response teams to support the Fire Service in areas of the county which are susceptible to gorse fires.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says in the warmer weather there is more risk of wildfires such as those which were seen in Annagry a number of years ago.

He says resources should be made available to communities in areas which are at risk, supporting the Fire Service in the same way that first responders support the ambulance service………….