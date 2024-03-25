Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE confirms some physiotherapy services may return to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar

The HSE has confirmed some physiotherapy services may return to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

There were fears earlier this year that the HSE was attempting to reduce services at the community hospital as physiotherapy services were withdrawn and relocated to Lifford and Donegal Town.

It was part of a temporary measure in light of recommendations contained in a HIQA report to carry out fire safety improvement works.

Fr Lorcan Sharkey, Vice Chair Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Committee told the Nine til Noon Show that assurances were given at a meeting over the weekend to return a number of services to a premises close to the facility:

 

drone
News, Top Stories

Helicopter has near miss with drone in Derry

25 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car found stripped of its parts in Donegal after being stolen in Strabane

25 March 2024
st joseph's large
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE confirms some physiotherapy services may return to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar

25 March 2024
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of fisheries in the EU top of agenda at meeting in Belgium

25 March 2024
Advertisement

