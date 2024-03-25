HSE confirms some physiotherapy services may return to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar

The HSE has confirmed some physiotherapy services may return to St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

There were fears earlier this year that the HSE was attempting to reduce services at the community hospital as physiotherapy services were withdrawn and relocated to Lifford and Donegal Town.

It was part of a temporary measure in light of recommendations contained in a HIQA report to carry out fire safety improvement works.

Fr Lorcan Sharkey, Vice Chair Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Committee told the Nine til Noon Show that assurances were given at a meeting over the weekend to return a number of services to a premises close to the facility: