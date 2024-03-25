Mary from Dungloe Festival Committee members announces retirement

Mary Ward has announced that she is retiring from her position as a Mary from Dungloe committee member.

In a statement she says, ‘it is with great sadness and reluctance’ that she is stepping away after 32 years.

Ms Ward says she has found the past 14 months very challenging and added that she has no doubt some members of the committee found her ‘a challenge’.

She has thanked all those who have helped and supported her and those with whom she has created lifelong friendships.

Full Statement:

Following a 32 year association, it is with great sadness and reluctance that I step away from the Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival. I have found the last 14 months very challenging and I have no doubt that some members of the committee have found me a challenge.

On my stepping aside I would like to thank all those I have met along the way and to thank them for their help, support and indeed lifelong friendships. For over 21 years of my association, the festival was stunted and limited by a crippling historic debt. Tonight I would like to remember and pay tribute to people like Fionnuala Sweeney and Judy Lee who worked so hard and diligently

to overcome and pay off that debt, also the other treasurers who worked with them – Moya Greene, Bríd McCole, Martina Diver & Kevin Bonner.

I would also like to thank Enda Bonner who, when mayor of Donegal, secured for us our first big council grant and again in 2017 for the 50th festival along with Marie-Therese Gallagher was instrumental in securing a once off payment of €20,000.

Other people I would like to thank are

 Pat the Cope Gallagher

 All the various committees down the years

 CLG An Clochán Liath

 Dungloe Tidy Towns

 Gardaí

 Fire Service

 Ambulance service

 Dungloe Town Traders & townspeople

 All our wonderful sponsors

 Enda McCarry & CE Scheme workers

 Recurring visitors

 Daniel & Majella O’Donnell

Mary Godmothers – Margaret Boyle, Kathleen Gillespie, Bernadette Brennan, Fionnuala Coyle, Janet Boyle, Mary Nora Gallagher, Angela Medford, Diane Byrne, Deirdre Wilson, Alannagh McGlynn & Paula Greene

Selection Centres – both past and present.

Mary Committees – 50 th Committee, Carnival Parade, Crowning Cabaret, Gala Ball

Stalwarts

 Donna Joyce

 Bríd McCole

 Kevin Bonner

 Ray Melly

 Joseph McGowan

 Kevin Sweeney

 John McFadden who always kept the door open for us here at the Ionad

Each & every one of them very much appreciated.

Caroline Orr & team at Highland Radio, Seán Doherty & Greg Hughes.

Michael Daly & other editors of the Donegal Democrat

Eoin McGarvey

Matt Britton

Mary Rodgers

Deirdre Greene Wilson and extended Greene family. And finally Pat Nora Gallagher, ever the gentleman and always at the end of a phone with help, advice & encouragement, also his good wife Anne who, when in business in Dungloe was most accommodating & hospitable, again it was very much appreciated.

In conclusion I hope I have given some worthwhile service. For my part I have met some extraordinary people imbued with the spirit of volunteerism and have been enriched by the experience.

I wish the festival and Dungloe Town all the best going forward.