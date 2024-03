The new Fine Gael leader will meet with outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today.

Simon Harris will become Taoiseach after the Dail’s Easter recess, and has already spoken with the Fianna Fail and Green Party leaders over the phone.

The current Higher Education Minister ran unopposed in the race to become the new Fine Gael leader.

He says he also plans to sit down with Fine Gael ministers in the coming weeks: