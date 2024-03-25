Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting to hear public representatives’ views on ‘The People’s Document’

Responses from political representatives to a new document on the defective concrete block crisis is the focus of a public meeting being held tomorrow.

The People’s Document, compiled from the experiences of those impacted by the crisis, was circulated to all politicians following a meeting held on March 4th. It sets out what they believe are the principles of a true 100% redress scheme.

The meetings gets underway at 7pm in The Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana.

Defective block campaigner, Michael Doherty says honesty must be at the fore tomorrow evening:

