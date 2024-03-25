Six arrested within 48 hours in Donegal for drug driving

Six people were arrested in Donegal for drug driving within the space of 48 hours over the weekend.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit had an extremely busy weekend as they carried out checkpoints and patrols.

They say cocaine was the most prevalent drug detected.

Gardai are appealing again to all drivers not to risk their life and the lives of others by driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They’re warning that one foolish decision could have tragic and irreversible consequences.