Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Six arrested within 48 hours in Donegal for drug driving

Six people were arrested in Donegal for drug driving within the space of 48 hours over the weekend.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit had an extremely busy weekend as they carried out checkpoints and patrols.

They say cocaine was the most prevalent drug detected.

Gardai are appealing again to all drivers not to risk their life and the lives of others by driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They’re warning that one foolish decision could have tragic and irreversible consequences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sheep1
News, Top Stories

Dog owners reminded of responsibility as lambing season continues

25 March 2024
Mary from Dungloe
News

Mary from Dungloe Festival Committee members announces retirement

25 March 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

Donegal cheapest county for housing in Ireland

25 March 2024
Glencolmcille Whale
News, Top Stories

Efforts continue to recover a sperm whale washed up on Glencolmcille beach

25 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

sheep1
News, Top Stories

Dog owners reminded of responsibility as lambing season continues

25 March 2024
Mary from Dungloe
News

Mary from Dungloe Festival Committee members announces retirement

25 March 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

Donegal cheapest county for housing in Ireland

25 March 2024
Glencolmcille Whale
News, Top Stories

Efforts continue to recover a sperm whale washed up on Glencolmcille beach

25 March 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Fine Gael leader to meet Leo Varadkar today

25 March 2024
431578275_739308158382261_2748980419342268045_n
News, Top Stories

Six arrested within 48 hours in Donegal for drug driving

25 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube